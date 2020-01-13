Home

Robert Murray Obituary
Murray
Robert E. Murray, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mr. Murray will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Wednesday, January 15th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the chapel on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
