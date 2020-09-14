1/1
Robert Myers Shaw
Shaw
Robert Myers Shaw, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020. Robert was born in Sanford, FL in 1937. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High school, Stetson University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He taught fifth-grade students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school for thirty-six years. He was a longtime member of Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was a member of the Jax Woodworkers Club.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise Shaw and Richard Merle Shaw. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of sixty-one years: Judy Shaw; his children: Robert Shaw, Jr, Penny Dunkley (Scott); granddaughter: Jessica Gamo (Remo) and great-granddaughter: Ariel; sisters: Suzanne Massie, and Marilyn Brown (Charlie) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive visitors at Fraser Funeral home on what would have been Robert's 83rd birthday, September 15, 2020, from 4pm-6pm with a celebration of life service following at 6pm.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
