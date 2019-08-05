|
Nicols
Jacksonville, FL, and Clarksville, IN, lost another member of "The Greatest Generation" with the passing of Robert W. Nicols on July 31, 2019. A resident of Jacksonville since childhood, Robert was born in Toledo, OH, on December 29, 1925. He moved to Jacksonville at the age of four and later moved to Clarksville, IN.
His parents, William H. and Hannah J. Nicols, his sister, Evelyn Gates, nephew Donald Gates and grandson, Geoffrey Nicols, predeceased him
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 74 years, Ethel Porter Nicols, his son, Robert Nicols, Jr. (Sherry) and daughter, Vicki Slider (John,) three grandchildren, Michael Slider, R. Scott Slider, and Hannah Nicols, and six great grandchildren.
He was a long time resident of Jacksonville, having attended Central Grammar, Kirby Smith Junior High, and graduating from Andrew Jackson High School.
It was his honor and privilege to serve in the Navy during World War II, both in the US and in the Pacific Theater aboard a Yard Minesweeper, the USS YMS 343.
He worked for General Electric Company for 38 years, serving in many managerial positions in Jacksonville, FL, Atlanta, GA and the Headquarters Office in Louisville, KY. He retired in 1984.
He was a member of Beach United Methodist Church and the Pairs and Spares International Sunday School class, where he was one of the adult Sunday school teachers. In recent years he was a member of Trinity United Methodist church in New Albany, IN, where he was an adult Sunday school class teacher. Over the years, he served in many volunteer positions in his church and community.
He was a member of Temple Masonic Lodge 23, the Scottish Rite Bodies and Morocco Temple of the Shrine.
He enjoyed hobbies of photography, computers, electronics and volunteer work. He was an amateur radio operator with the call sign WA4BLQ, licensed in 1959. He was a member of Beaches Amateur Radio Society.
As a faithful Christian, Robert was a role model to three generations of family and friends. He was a humble, kind, gentle, generous man who was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a true Southern Gentleman. He is surely in his heavenly home!
Visitation will be on Wed., Aug. 7
Family: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Family & Friends: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Chapel
1701 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the same Chapel
Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 AM
Interment will be immediately following
Evergreen Cemetery
4535 N. Main St.
Jacksonville, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced
Trinity United Methodist Church
2796 Charlestown Rd.
New Albany, IN 47150
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to:
Beach Church
325 7th Ave. N
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
OR
Trinity United Methodist Church
2796 Charlestown Rd.
New Albany, IN 47150
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019