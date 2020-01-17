|
Nord
Robert A. Nord, 91, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. A native Floridian, he was born March 26, 1928, to Harry and Irene Nord and was raised in North Miami with his siblings Juanita, Richard, and Carolyn. He graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Florida in 1951. He served two years during the Korean War in the US Air Force as an Air Installations Officer at Eglin AFB, where he met Sue Rhea Herren of Silver Point, Tennessee. They married in 1953 and he returned to the University of Florida to study water and wastewater engineering.
Moving to Jacksonville in 1954, he worked with the State Board of Health Bureau of Sanitary Engineering, and for eight years with Reynolds, Smith & Hills, Architects and Engineers. He was appointed Chief, Division of Water and Sewers of the newly consolidated city of Jacksonville and was instrumental in cleaning up the St. Johns River. He was subsequently active in Mandarin Utilities, General Environmental Equipment Co., Waitz & Frye Engineers, and East Coast Utility Co.
He was a member of the Florida Engineering Society, National Society of Professional Engineers, American Water Works Assoc., Water Pollution Control Assoc., and the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. He served for seven years on the Environmental Protection Board.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Nord and her children, Tyler and Lucy; son Eric Nord, his wife Laura, and Eric's children, Anna and Cameron; and eleven nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved Alice Gast, with whom he dined and danced and traveled for a wonderful seventeen years.
A born fisherman, hunter and vegetable gardener, he enjoyed many years of retirement on Medicis Island, a few miles north of St. Augustine, and spent many happy hours with friends at the St. Augustine Rod and Gun Club. His ashes will be scattered in the North River marshes and creeks he loved.
A memorial Corn & Tomato Party will be held at his home for friends and family in the spring.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020