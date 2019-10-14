|
Pamer
Robert Pamer passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on October 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by his family. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Whitley, parents, Jacob and Mary Pamer, and son in law, Donald Soucek. He is survived by his daughters, Eva Soucek, Mary (Harold) Eman, sons, Jack Pamer Sr. and Larry Hinman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Thursday, October 17, 2019, at San Lorenzo Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019