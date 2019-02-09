Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feather Sound Community Church
13880 Feather Sound Dr
Clearwater, FL 33762
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Feather Sound Church
13880 Feather Sound Drive,
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Parker

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Robert (Bob) Parker Obituary
PARKER
Robert (Bob) Parker, aged 67, sailed into the sunset on February 4, 2019.
Bob was the kind of man whom everyone would want as a husband and partner, as a father, and as a friend. He had a huge and loving heart and an active mind, and was constantly working to improve the lives and wellbeing of his family and those in his community. Bob believed deeply in things like patriotism, citizenship, personal responsibility, a work ethic, and community service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and James and his brother Donald Parker. He is survived by his beloved wife Laurie and daughter Alyssa, brother Jim Parker and Jim's wife Joyce, his nieces and nephews James, Kathy Michael and Alicia, and countless loving friends.
Bob will be greatly missed, by his family, friends, and community. When asked what he wanted to be remembered for, he said "that I loved my girls, and it was a good life."
Services will be held at Feather Sound Church at 2pm on Monday, February 11th. Immediately following there will be a gathering of family and friends in the Fellowship Hall on Church grounds.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.