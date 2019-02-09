PARKER

Robert (Bob) Parker, aged 67, sailed into the sunset on February 4, 2019.

Bob was the kind of man whom everyone would want as a husband and partner, as a father, and as a friend. He had a huge and loving heart and an active mind, and was constantly working to improve the lives and wellbeing of his family and those in his community. Bob believed deeply in things like patriotism, citizenship, personal responsibility, a work ethic, and community service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and James and his brother Donald Parker. He is survived by his beloved wife Laurie and daughter Alyssa, brother Jim Parker and Jim's wife Joyce, his nieces and nephews James, Kathy Michael and Alicia, and countless loving friends.

Bob will be greatly missed, by his family, friends, and community. When asked what he wanted to be remembered for, he said "that I loved my girls, and it was a good life."

Services will be held at Feather Sound Church at 2pm on Monday, February 11th. Immediately following there will be a gathering of family and friends in the Fellowship Hall on Church grounds.