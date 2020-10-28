Pino
Mr. Robert L. Pino (46) went home to be with the Lord on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Homegoing Service will be held 2:00pm, Sat. Oct. 31 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Robert will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 30 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com