POWELL – Retired JSO Sgt. Robert W. (Monk) Powell passed away on June 7, 2019. Robert was born near Pensacola, FL. He moved with his family to Jacksonville at an early age where he attended grammar school and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School class of 54. After graduation he joined the Marines where he served four years. He then attended the Police Academy and spent 30 years with JPD and JSO receiving many awards and commendations, many of which are displayed in the family room of his home. His most rewarding achievement was that of being cofounder of NARC (National Association of Retired Cops) that now has some 300 members.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, J.T. and Emma Powell, and a son Robert Brett Powell. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bettye; brother, John K. Powell and granddaughter, Jessica Gates Powell of Jacksonville.

A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 19 at 11 am at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. with Chaplain Clarence Jarrell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 am to 11 am.

