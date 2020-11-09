Roche
Robert Earl Roche passed away on October 24, 2020 after a very long illness. He is survived by loving wife Susan and father in law Paul T. White. He was a life long Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from the University of Florida and loved to watch Gator basketball and football. He was a social worker for the State of Florida and then operated his own one-man lawn care business. He is preceded in death by parents George Bernard Roche Sr and Lillian Hancock Roche and brother George Roche. Memorial mass will be held Friday November 13 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church.
