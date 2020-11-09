1/
Robert Roche
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Roche
Robert Earl Roche passed away on October 24, 2020 after a very long illness. He is survived by loving wife Susan and father in law Paul T. White. He was a life long Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from the University of Florida and loved to watch Gator basketball and football. He was a social worker for the State of Florida and then operated his own one-man lawn care business. He is preceded in death by parents George Bernard Roche Sr and Lillian Hancock Roche and brother George Roche. Memorial mass will be held Friday November 13 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Southside) - Jacksonville
4140 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 7, 2020
Camping friends
Deb Dlugosz
Friend
November 7, 2020
Some of the group spending the day seeing the manatees
Deb Dlugosz
Friend
November 7, 2020
At Manatee Springs State Park
Deb Dlugosz
Friend
November 7, 2020
Robert was a long time member of the Getaway Sams RVing group. He enjoyed games, even though none of us were smart enough to play trivia games with him. He and Susan also helped with many of our volunteer efforts, particularly volunteering at the VA Hospital in Lake City. We will miss seeing him around the campfire. RIP, Robert.
Deb Dlugosz
Friend
November 6, 2020
Robert was a kind gentle man. I only knew him 3 years and always enjoyed listening to him speak.
DeeDee Darveau
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
May you Rest In Peace, Robert
Linda Dixon
Acquaintance
