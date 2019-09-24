|
O'Neill
Robert S. O'Neill passed away peacefully Sept. 16 at the age of 96. Formerly of Neptune Beach, he and his wife Ruth retired to North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; sons Dennis, Kenneth & wife Sherry & Russell; and daughter Ruth Ellen. He is survived by Robert W. O'Neill (Cheri), Gordon O'Neill (Nancy), Lacy O'Neill Hamilton (Mark), daughter-in-law Marianne and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & a great-great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 215 St. George St., St. Augustine, FL. A reception for friends and family will follow at the TRYP Sebastian Hotel, 333 Ponce de Leon Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations to or to The Parish of the Holy Communion, POB 177, Glendale Springs, NC 28629 are requested.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019