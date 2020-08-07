Sabourin
Robert (Bob) Patrick Sabourin, 87, long time resident of Jacksonville passed away at his home on July 9th.
Bob was born in Sudbury, Ontario. He was preceded in death by parents Ernest & Marie, brothers Raymond & Wilfred, and sister Rachel. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Eileen, son Pierre, daughters Renée Sabourin and Micheline Chelette (husband Mike) and Nicole Scheuer (husband Craiger), granddaughter Noelle Chelette, sister Madeleine, brother Jacques, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob's first passion was hockey. His career spanned from the 1950s to the 1990s over seven professional league where he played, coached, managed, and owned. He was a hockey pioneer bringing in Florida's first professional team, the Jacksonville Rockets.
Bob's second passion was the entertainment industry. For 30 years in Jacksonville, Bob promoted rock concerts, sporting events, and various entertainers.
He was also active in the community volunteering his time and services to many worthy groups and causes.
Bob had a great sense of humor. Those who knew him were often greeted with, "Hey bird dog! Where's that $2.50 you owe me for that cup of coffee two years ago?"
