Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Capt. (Ret) Robert Shields III

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cpt. Robert John Shields, III, USNMc, USN (Ret) on September 30, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Cpt. Shields was born May 30, 1943, in Durham, NC, the son of Robert John Shields and Melba Louise Ray Shields.
Cpt. Shields is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sophia Shields; his daughters Diana S. Sarama (Christopher C. Sarama), and Laura M. Carter (John D. Carter); also his son David J. Shields; grandchildren Stephen C. Sarama, Sophia C. Sarama, John N. Carter, and Noelle M. Carter; his brother Grady R. Shields (Donna M. Shields); and many other loving family members and friends.
Cpt. Shields will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Special Events Center at Cypress Village, 4600 Middleton Park Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32224 with Rev. Tom Moore officiating. Family members will greet friends immediately prior to and following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in his memory be made to Central Brazil Mission, P.O. Box 420, McCoy, VA, 24111-0420, or to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
