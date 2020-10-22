Thompson
Robert James Thompson, M.D. passed away at his home in Jacksonville, Florida on September 25, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on March 6, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Dewey and Enid Thompson. The youngest of three boys, he was nicknamed "Jim" by his parents and brothers Jack and Paul however in his adult life, he was known to all as "Bob". His childhood was full of joy and adventures of camping, sledding, and working at his father's grocery store. Always the academician, he loved school and would laugh recalling stories of how irritated his father would get when he rushed through working at the store to be able to spend time studying. He loved going to the movies and eating popcorn. His favorite part about walking home was stopping to get ice cream. These pleasures continued throughout his life. Bob attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit and studied music, playing the piano, clarinet and taking voice classes. He loved the performing arts, especially opera. During high school he began to body build with his best friend. They would compete with each other to see who had the biggest arms. One morning his friend came over before school to ask for help combing his hair as he was too sore from his arm workout the day before to do it himself. It was 1950s and the Pompadour wasn't an easy hairstyle to get right. During high school, Bob took up boxing and was on the high school swim team. He was senior class president and graduated in 1952. He attended Wayne State University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry in 1956 and his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1959. It was during medical school that he was introduced to Dolores (Lori) Anielak, a nurse that knew one of his classmates. The two went out on a date and Bob personally thought that they hit it off. When he called her to go out for a second date, she shot him down not once, but three times, well almost. On the third phone call Dolores said no but then asked him to go with her to a picnic. They went to the picnic and had a great time. A week or so went by and Dolores started to wonder why Bob had stopped calling. As fate would have it, one day she went in to work her shift at the hospital and was assigned a patient named Robert Thompson - admitted for mononucleosis. Entering the room to take care of her patient, she found her Bob; six months later they were married. Dr. Thompson continued his post graduate medical training and completed his internship in 1960 at Wayne State University Detroit Receiving Hospital followed by a one year fellowship in Endocrinology in 1961. Dr. Thompson then completed an additional Endocrinology fellow-ship at Henry Ford Hospital in 1962. It was during this year that Dr. Thompson decided on a career change. He had always liked to work with his hands and knew he wanted to perform surgery. Dr. Thompson completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1965 at Henry Ford Hospital. His Chairman, Dr. C. Paul Hodgkinson, was trained in General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology, and was a pioneer in the field of Urogynecology. Dr. Hodgkinson was perhaps Dr. Thompson's most influential mentor and role model. After completion of his post-graduate training, Dr. Thompson stayed on staff at Henry Ford Hospital serving as Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Endocrinology until 1969. During this time he learned a technique that would allow placement of a small scope through the abdominal wall via a small incision to perform surgery. This is known as laparoscopy. Interestingly, this new surgical technique was learned from a Gastroenterologist using the technique for liver biopsies. Dr. Thompson adopted the surgical technique to evaluate patients with infertility. In 1969, Dr. Robert Thompson accepted a position in Jacksonville, Florida as the first full time faculty and Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duval Medical Center with the formation of the Jacksonville Health Education Program (JHEP), an extension of the University of Florida College of Medicine. In 1971, University Hospital was built to replace Duval County Medical Center, eventually becoming the current UF Health Jacksonville. Dr. Thompson was the first surgeon to perform laparoscopy in Jacksonville and through the years, he would train hundreds of residents, local physicians, and physicians from around the country. Laparoscopy has expanded to most surgical specialties, transforming invasive procedures with larger incisions into the minimally invasive techniques we have today. Dr. Robert Thompson's career as both Chairman and Residency Program Director spanned 27 years from 1969 to 1996. He built a program with thirteen full time faculty representing all four OB-GYN subspecialties, an accredited premier residency training program consisting of 24 residents yearly, rotations for Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine residents, medical students and other health care providers. Dr. Thompson loved taking care of patients but his passion was teaching others how to care for patients. He created a calm learning atmosphere and taught by example. He was active in many national societies responsible for residency education in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Over the years, Dr. Thompson received many accolades, both locally and nationally. What he most treasured about his career though, was the personal interaction and teaching of his residents. He derived immense joy in being a part of their education and cared deeply about their well-being. In large part it was what defined him professionally and personally. Dr. Robert Thompson has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of women and their families as an extension of the hundreds of physicians that he has trained. This is his professional legacy, one that will live on. During this journey Dr. Thompson and his wife Lori had six children, three boys and three girls. When his children were young, he created a puppet named Stanislaus who would talk to the kids when they were in bed before going to sleep for the night. Stanislaus would listen to their daily adventures and was always a friend they could count on to help with childhood dilemmas. His children recall the eight family members traveling from Detroit to Jacksonville in a station wagon. Two fun filled days full of petty arguments and tantrums, nothing that a good Scotch after dinner wouldn't put into perspective. As a father, Dr. Thompson was loving, supportive and kind but also firm and had no problem handing out discipline. His family share many great memories of family trips, weekend cook-outs and trips to the hardware store. Dr. Thompson was a real DIY guy and renovated each room in their house at least three times. He did his own electrical, painting, wall paper hanging, and was quite talented in molding and wood working. Ironically plumbing gave him the most difficulty and would often elicit some fantastic swearing. Dr. Thompson even built (with help) his study which he added to the master bedroom. During many of these projects his children would act as his assistants. His son Jason recalls that he cherished those times spent having one on one discussions about life. "Nothing was off limits, and it seemed that no matter what the difficulty, Dad always had the exact words to improve the situation. I learned a great deal from my father". The following are some of his teachings and exemplify who he was as a person: do your best; be humble; treat all people with respect, kindness, and compassion; be tolerant and patient; help the less fortunate; stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves; be a good listener; tell the truth; and cherish the ones you love. In the words of his children, "Dad you always made us feel safe and loved. When you were around we knew everything would be ok. We will miss you and love you always." Dr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 62 years Dolores Anielak Thompson, six children: Eric ( Patti ), Beth (Charlie), Leslie (Floyd), Jason (Anita), Andrew, and Jennifer (Richard), seventeen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A celebration of life tribute is being planned. The Robert J. Thompson, M.D. Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching and Patient Care will be established. This scholarship will be awarded yearly to a resident and will fund a trip to the ACOG National meeting. Once established, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory. Dr. Robert J. Thompson will be interred at a private ceremony in Oaklawn Cemetery at the end of the year. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 94 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211 904-744-8422
