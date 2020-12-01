Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family



Robert (Bob) V. Davenport of Jacksonville, Florida was born on December 22, 1934 and passed away on October 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Vernon and Ethelyn (Dee) Davenport. Bob is survived by his family Jerrel (Jerry) Davenport, Cynthia Quinn, Michele Ann Brayshaw, Hugh M. Davenport, Charlene Davenport (daughter), Robert Davenport Jr (son), Blair Davenport (son), McKenzie Davenport and Morgan Davenport (grandchildren). After attending Landon High School, Bob graduated from Jacksonville University. He served with the Florida Air National Guard, 125th Fighter Wing Squadron for 15 years. Bob's career included 25 years with the City of Jacksonville. He was appointed by Mayors Tanzler and Godbold, as the chief of the Real Estate Division. His "retirement" included real estate developer for SWD and President of Davenport Telcom. He was also past President of the Florida Chapter of the International Right of Way Association, a 32nd degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Morocco Shrine in Jacksonville.

The memorial service will be held on December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Treaty Oak Park, 1123 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Please Sign the Guestbook @

DavenportRobert (Bob) V. Davenport of Jacksonville, Florida was born on December 22, 1934 and passed away on October 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Vernon and Ethelyn (Dee) Davenport. Bob is survived by his family Jerrel (Jerry) Davenport, Cynthia Quinn, Michele Ann Brayshaw, Hugh M. Davenport, Charlene Davenport (daughter), Robert Davenport Jr (son), Blair Davenport (son), McKenzie Davenport and Morgan Davenport (grandchildren). After attending Landon High School, Bob graduated from Jacksonville University. He served with the Florida Air National Guard, 125th Fighter Wing Squadron for 15 years. Bob's career included 25 years with the City of Jacksonville. He was appointed by Mayors Tanzler and Godbold, as the chief of the Real Estate Division. His "retirement" included real estate developer for SWD and President of Davenport Telcom. He was also past President of the Florida Chapter of the International Right of Way Association, a 32nd degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Morocco Shrine in Jacksonville.The memorial service will be held on December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Treaty Oak Park, 1123 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store