Services Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home 729 South Edgewood Ave Jacksonville , FL 32205 (904) 388-2711 Resources More Obituaries for Robert VanCleve Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert VanCleve

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Van Cleve

What goes around the world and stays in one corner? If you know the answer (a stamp), you probably know or have met Dr. Robert Van Cleve. Born on December 1, 1931, to Catherine and Bill Van Cleve, he grew up in Moberly, MO with his brother Bill and sister Cornelia. He was delighted to be related to Daniel Boone and the Wright Brothers. Bob graduated from Phillips Academy Andover in 1950, Princeton University in 1954 and Columbia's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1958. He did his internship and two years of residency at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville and was asked to be chief resident. Instead he took the most sought-after ward residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He served as Lieutenant Commander at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego. There he conducted a double-blind study and wrote the lead article in the magazine Circulation showing that patients could come off Coumadin. When he left the Navy, he was honored by 200 of his patients, who were retired officers. Bob then accepted a Harvard cardiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital with Paul Dudley White, President Eisenhower's doctor.

In 1965, Bob and his family moved to Jacksonville where he joined Riverside Clinic. He was the second board certified cardiologist in North Florida. He wanted to do three things in his profession: give his patients the best possible medical care (by limiting the number of patients so he could spend more time with each one); treat people who can't pay; and teach doctors and nurses in training. Bob accomplished the latter two at Duval Medical Center (now Florida Health) where he volunteered weekly, and was appointed an adjunct professor of the University of Florida. In Jacksonville, Bob helped Dr. Roy Baker train firemen to perform cardioversion (which Bob called "zapping"). He also admitted the first Black patients to Riverside Hospital. For fifty years, Bob knew all of his patients, their families, their religious affiliations, their pets, and always listened carefully to their concerns. He prayed with them and for them.

Bob's religious life was even more important to him. Urged by his wife and dear friend, Mayor Ed Austin, he attended Cursillo in 1985. The Lord took over his life after that and used him in many ways: as a healer of body and soul, as a mentor to youth, as an elder and trustee in the First Presbyterian Church and, as a messenger of the Gospel to others through his riddles and jokes. His other community activities included life membership on the Salvation Army Board, being a board member at Episcopal School of Jacksonville (where he gave the commencement address in 1982), serving as chairman of the Jacksonville Recreation Advisory Council, and being a captain and king of Ye Mystic Revellers.

Last but no means least to Bob was his family. He met his wife, Sarah Towers, when they were seniors in college and told a friend after the first date that he was "going to marry that girl." They were ideal lovers and friends, ready for any adventure, often with their four children and, later, the spouses and grandchildren. They camped all over the country, including their beloved Cumberland Island, where they had a home. Their family experiences ranged from bears eating their candy to rappelling down mountains to bungee jumping in New Zealand to sharing scary stories around campfires. They traveled to six continents, and went on cruises, on scuba adventures, and visits to Mayan ruins. At home, Bob organized weekly neighborhood touch football games and played tennis, basketball, volleyball, checkers and ping pong. Any form of competition was a hit with Bob. In later years, the board game Sequence was his competitive outlet.

A Democrat until he was 40, including attending the 1952 Democratic National Convention, Bob became a proud Republican and loved sparring with any willing Democrat. He loved his life. At the center of it all was his love for Sarah, his wife of 64 years who survives him. His 4 children, Dr. Beth (Alan) Weldon, Catherine (Greg) Bauman, Sis (Tib) Van Cleve-Miller, Robert Jr (Elizabeth Drew) and 11 grandchildren also survive him. His funeral will be at First Presbyterian Church, 118 East Monroe, on August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army, the First Presbyterian Church, or the Dr. Robert B. Van Cleve and Elizabeth Towers Scholarship Fund at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Please leaves words of comfort and condolence for the family hardage-giddensedgewood.com . Hardage-Giddens Edgewood Chapel, 729 Edgewood Ave. S. is proudly serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries