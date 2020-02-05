|
|
Hall
Robert (Rob, Robby) Vernon Hall of Atlantic Beach, FL died on January 31, 2020, at the age of 63. His passing was blessedly quick and painless. He is survived by his wife Robin Wade Hall, and their 2 sons Nicholas Wade Hall and his wife Lisa of Jacksonville, FL, and Robert John Hall of Dallas, TX.
Robby is also survived by his mother Joyce Samuel Hall of Glen Allen Va, brother Randy and his wife Lisa,, and sister Sharon Hall Bauer and her husband Ric. Robby also has 6 nephews and 3 nieces. He is predeceased by his father Robert Vernon Hall Sr.
Robby was most proud of the men that his sons have become. He was a devoted father who never missed any of his sons' school or sporting events.
Robby's interests included attending miniature war gaming events, or reading anything pertaining to the Civil or Napoleonic Wars. Robby was visited by many of his gaming buddies and friends and received much-appreciated prayers and warm thoughts from his work colleagues, friends and family.
Professionally, Robby worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises for 23 years. He was transferred to various parts of Virginia and Florida as well as Chicago, New York, Atlanta and of course his favorite, London. Robby also worked for 10 years as a financial director at CSX in Jacksonville, FL. He loved his many friends and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He was well respected by all who knew him.
Robby is remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a smart, kind, loving, funny, caring, hard-working, and much-loved man. We miss him already.
There will be a viewing at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA on Friday, Feb. 7th from 5-7 pm. There will be a graveside service for his family at Signal Hill Cemetery, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, VA on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11 am. Following that there will be a gathering for friends and family at 12:30 pm to celebrate Robby's life at Iron Horse Restaurant, 100 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The in Robby's
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020