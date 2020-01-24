Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Vest

Add a Memory
Robert Vest Obituary
Vest
Robert Bernard Vest, age 95, passed away January 22, 2020 and went home to be with Jesus. He lived here for 60 years coming from St. Petersburg, Fl. Robert was a US Postal Clerk for 40 years, and was a WWII veteran having served in the Army. He is predeceased by his wife Jeanne Dorset Vest. Survivors include a son Robert Stephen Vest (Carol) and a daughter Jeannetta Vest Pratt (Allan William Roy Pratt); 3 grandchildren Roy Allan Robert Pratt, Melody Jeanne-Marie Pratt and John David Vest. He was the pillow of the church- a soft place to fall. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th with a visitation 1 hour prior to the services in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd. Burial to follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -