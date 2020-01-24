|
Robert Bernard Vest, age 95, passed away January 22, 2020 and went home to be with Jesus. He lived here for 60 years coming from St. Petersburg, Fl. Robert was a US Postal Clerk for 40 years, and was a WWII veteran having served in the Army. He is predeceased by his wife Jeanne Dorset Vest. Survivors include a son Robert Stephen Vest (Carol) and a daughter Jeannetta Vest Pratt (Allan William Roy Pratt); 3 grandchildren Roy Allan Robert Pratt, Melody Jeanne-Marie Pratt and John David Vest. He was the pillow of the church- a soft place to fall. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th with a visitation 1 hour prior to the services in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd. Burial to follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020