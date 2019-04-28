DUSS

Robert Vignier Duss died at age 73 on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 6, 1946 to John and Kathleen Duss. Following an 8 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, he passed peacefully after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Bob graduated from St. Johns CDS and then from Amherst College in Massachusetts where he led their tennis team to multiple North East Championships. He then graduated from the University of Florida School of Law and returned to Jacksonville to practice corporate law for 45 years, first with his father, John Duss, Sr. and later with Taylor, Stewart Houston and Duss. Bob's greatest claim to fame was on the tennis court, where winning 30+ open singles titles at the Florida Yacht Club earned him the title "The Legend". He was known all over Jacksonville for his grace and style playing tennis - and his uncanny ability to win. Off the courts, Bob was president of the Alliance Francais of Jacksonville for many years and was appointed the Honorary French Consul for Northeast Florida by the French government in the 1990's. He also served on the Board of River Region Human Services for 25 years.

For many years Bob and his family spent summers at the Abbey of Regina Laudis, a Benedictine Abbey in Connecticut founded by his aunt, Lady Abbess Benedict Duss. Many close relationships were formed over the years and the Abbey has been an inspiration to the whole family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Winfield Rogers Duss; their three children and four grandchildren Charles Duss (Dawn) and their twins, Jameson and Sabrie, Chris Duss (Cy) and their boys Lennon and Dylan, and Shields Hoida (Jeff). He is also survived by his brother John Duss (Susan) and their daughter Christina Isetta (Lincoln) and their four girls.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32210 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, 273 Flanders Rd., Bethlehem, CT 06751.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, is serving the family.