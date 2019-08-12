|
Harrell
Robert W. Harrell, 86, of Candler, NC, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, and Brevard, NC, died on August 10, 2019.
A native of Fitzgerald, GA, Robert was the son of the late Leon Lamar and Ruth H. Harrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Corry Harrell.
Mr. Harrell is survived by his daughters, Ann Zipperer (Craig), of Evington, VA, and Elizabeth O'Shea (Gary Harkins), of Asheville, NC; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Kelly Zipperer, both of Evington.
Mr. Harrell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an officer. He then graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in chemical engineering. He retired from SCM Glidco Organic Chemicals Co. and from the U.S. Navy's SWFLANT Missile Facility. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Alpha Chi Sigma Chemical Fraternity, and NARFE.
He served as an active deacon at Hodges Blvd. Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, FL, and was a long-time trustee at Highlands Methodist Church, also in Jacksonville. He was most recently a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.
A memorial service for Mr. Harrell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Welcome Table, an outreach mission to the community, P.O. Box 67, Candler, NC 28715.
