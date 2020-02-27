Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Robert W. Turner went home to be with his Lord on February 24 after a courageous health battle. He was born July 10, 1956, in Jacksonville Florida and earned his BS degree at Jacksonville University in Physics with a strong emphasis in Mathematics. Education Honors and activities include Sigma Pi Sigma, President of Society of Physics and Engineering Students, Student Advisory Committee for Department of Math and Natural Sciences, Commuter Students Association, and Dean's List. He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar W. And Leola "Lee" J. Turner, Jr. and one surviving brother Michael S. Turner of Jacksonville Florida. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Bro. Michael S. Turner officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
