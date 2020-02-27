|
|
Turner
Robert W. Turner went home to be with his Lord on February 24 after a courageous health battle. He was born July 10, 1956, in Jacksonville Florida and earned his BS degree at Jacksonville University in Physics with a strong emphasis in Mathematics. Education Honors and activities include Sigma Pi Sigma, President of Society of Physics and Engineering Students, Student Advisory Committee for Department of Math and Natural Sciences, Commuter Students Association, and Dean's List. He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar W. And Leola "Lee" J. Turner, Jr. and one surviving brother Michael S. Turner of Jacksonville Florida. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Bro. Michael S. Turner officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020