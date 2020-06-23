Wilford
Robert (Bobby) Eppinger Wilford passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday June 20, 2020. Born on January 10th, 1937 in Mandarin, Florida, he was the first child of the 16 children born to the late Eppinger and Millie Wilford. Bobby is the third sibling in "The Broken Chain" to join his two sisters, Frances Tyner and Arlene Wilford in heaven. He proudly served in the Army for nine years as a Sergeant E5, Infantry Direct Fire Crewman (Machine Gunner) and Top Rifleman with Good Conduct Medal 1st and 2nd Awards, National Defense Service Medal and Excellent-in-Competition Badge. He also served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie Wilford of 21 years and his children: (Leann Norton, Dana Alfonso and Nani Wilford, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren) and 13 brothers and sisters: (Jean (Bernard) Losco , Barbara (Jim) Gentry, Ruth Richardson, Gerdie (Kenny) Ritch, Millie (Glenn) Sorensen, Linda (David) Stone, Henry (Vickey) Wilford, Lockland (Elaine) Wilford, Bill Wilford, Libby (Mike) Gillean, Boo (Bob) Hartsell, Anna Aman and Patty (Jeff) Scott). The memorial service with military honors will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Fruit Cove Baptist Church, 501 State Rd 13, Jacksonville, Florida 32259. Reverend Lock Wilford, Bobby's brother, will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby Wilford's name may be made to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Bailey Center for Caring, 200 Health Park Blvd, St. Augustine, Florida 32086. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.