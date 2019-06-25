Roberta Anne Dill, 95, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully in the arms of God, surrounded by her family on June 18, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1924, in Lakewood, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Wayne Dill of 57 years. She will be remembered as a compassionate, loving woman, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered by friends for the time served as the president and advisor for the GWAC (Arlington Woman's Club). She is a member of the Arlington Baptist Church. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela J. Oglesby (husband Steve Oglesby), her daughter Penelope J. Hughes (husband William Hughes) her son Robert Lee Dill, ten loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life service will be held at the Arlington Baptist Church,6009 Arlington Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211, on June 29, 2019, at 10:30. Reception to follow. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Arlington Baptist Church or to the GWAC. Published in the Florida Times-Union on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary