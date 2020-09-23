Bouchelle
Roberta Mae Laxton Bouchelle passed away Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 surrounded by her family at her son's home in Yuba City, CA. She was the youngest of seven children borne to Sarah and Robert Laxton on October 3rd, 1929 in Media, PA. She was a resident of Jacksonville, FL for over 65 years living off Atlantic Boulevard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Howard Bouchelle and her son Robert Bouchelle. She was the mother of six sons, Howard, Tommy, Robert, Barry, Ronald and Brian. She was the grandmother to 17 and the great grandmother to 22. She was known to many by her Grandmother name, Nada. She leaves a legacy of love and the joy of a large family she was very proud of. A memorial service will be held at 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with a graveside service immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to St. Paul's or a donation can be made to the church in her honor.
