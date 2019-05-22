Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summerville Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Jones

Obituary Condolences

Roberta Jones Obituary
Jones
Funeral service for Mrs. Roberta Newman Jones will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Summerville Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the church. She is survived by her devoted son, Albert Wilcox, Sr (Pamela); and host of other relatives and friends. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now