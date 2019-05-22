|
|
Jones
Funeral service for Mrs. Roberta Newman Jones will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Summerville Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the church. She is survived by her devoted son, Albert Wilcox, Sr (Pamela); and host of other relatives and friends. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019