Roberta Rasberry
1935 - 2020
A PRIVATE funeral service for Mrs. Roberta Rasberry will be held in the Central Baptist Institutional Church and can be viewed via Facebook Live on the church page on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM. She is survived by her children Wallace Rasberry III, Linda Carol Rasberry, Margret Rasberry-Blackman (Edward); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, July 17, from 4-7 PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
