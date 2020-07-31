Scarborough
Roberta Lynn Scarborough, 79, passed away on July 29, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Scarborough was a native of Jacksonville and a member of Dinsmore Baptist Church. She was a 1958 graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School, enjoyed motorcycle racing and even had a 1st place trophy from the 70s. She was very athletic and coached her son's T-ball Team and was his transportation for years for all his athletic events including baseball and Pop Warner football. Mrs. Scarborough worked for many years as a bookkeeper and in the beginning handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers payroll for Hugh Culverhouse, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne T. Scarborough, Sr. and a brother, George Legler. Survivors include her son: Wayne T. Scarborough, Jr. (Lisa); grandson: Jakob Baton and 2 nephews: Billy and Eddie Legler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Dinsmore Baptist Church, 10500 Old Kings Road, with Dr. E. Winson Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church prior to the service. Peeples Family Funeral Home is serving the Scarborough Family.
