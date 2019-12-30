|
Twite
Roberta (Bobbe) Jeanne Twite (Keintz), age 84, of Jacksonville, FL., was called to her heavenly home on December 25, 2019. Bobbe was born in Montevideo, MN., on December 11, 1935, to Delos and Alice (Johnson) Keintz. She grew up with one younger sister, Sally and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1953. On November 14, 1953, Bobbe married Bruce Gordon Twite of Dawson, MN. They lived in Dawson and had three children, Mitch, Nickel, and Tami. Having successfully raised her infants to school age, Bobbe soon entered the Dawson workforce. She worked for Harold Battershell as a legal secretary in the 1960s and later for Hal Swenson in the 1970s. Bobbe opened Twite Tax Service in the 1970s and remained in business until 1985 when she moved to Jacksonville, FL. There she re-entered the legal field as a legal secretary for Taylor, Day, and Rio and worked full time until her retirement in 2000.
Bobbe was an avid reader and typist. She loved the Florida sunshine and to tell stories about the family pet, Walter the Monkey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Roy Hessenflow. Bobbe is survived by her children, Mitch Twite, Nickel (Ed) LaFleur, Tami (Brad) Moe; grandsons Billy Pierce and Casey Moe, and step-grandchildren, Misty and Eric LaFleur, nieces, nephews, and her beloved sister, Sally (Roy) Hessenflow.
It is Bobbe's wish that no memorial service be held for her. Now that she is finally at peace and without pain, she rests assured that her memory will live in the hearts of those who know and love her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Hospice in her memory.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020