Ms. Robin Denise Lard Uccio, age 63, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Sunday, July 12th at Haven Hospice, Jacksonville, FL following an extended illness. Ms. Uccio was born in West Memphis, AK to the late Robert H. Lard and Lois Johns Lard. She was a resident of Jacksonville, FL for most of her life and was of the Christian faith. Ms. Uccio worked as a proofreader for CFI and loved music. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends for girl time and gardening. Ms. Uccio is preceded in death by her son, Dominic Uccio, father, Robert H. Lard, and brother, Robert G. Lard. She is survived by her mother, Lois Johns Lard of Jacksonville, FL: one sister, Donna McMinn of Middleburg, FL and one grandchild, Ava Uccio of Mississippi. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ms. Uccio will be held at 7:30 P.M., Wednesday, July 15th in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Macclenny, FL with Rev. J.C. Lauramore, officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. (one hour before services). Interment will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 16th in the North Prong Cemetery. Guerry Funeral Home, U.S. 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
