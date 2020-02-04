|
|
|
Soergel
Robin Kathleen Soergel died Jan. 30 in her family's embrace in their Atlantic Beach home, more than two-and-half years after she was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. She leaves behind a large number of family and friends who will miss her smile, her beauty inside and out, and the light and music she brought to the world.
Born April 30, 1958, in Boston, Robin was raised in Cambridge, Mass., and Sacramento, Calif. She got a French and Italian Literature degree, with top honors, at the University of California at Santa Barbara and remained a delightful speaker of both of those languages. In 1990, she and her husband Matthew settled for good in the old part of Atlantic Beach, where Robin quickly became a familiar sight, riding her bike, jogging daily or shuttling her children and others in her VW Vanagon. Working on a strict budget, she helped design her family's small, tin-roofed beach house. It was bare-bones at first, but with her creativity and talent, she "funkified" it into a welcoming cottage full of love and reclaimed wood. Her family formed lifelong friendships with several Atlantic Beach families with whom they spent more than 20 Thanksgivings in cabins somewhere in the woods.
She decided to stay at home while her children were young and devoted her time to them in this most satisfying job. She later went to work for the law firm of good friend Lyman Fletcher, which eventually became Fletcher & Phillips, and was proud of what she accomplished there. She also became a Duval County Master Gardener and took on gardening jobs to satisfy her love for plants. For several years she also found great rewards in the bees she raised in her back yard, and harvesting the honey became bustling community events.
Robin sang all the time – Motown, movie musicals, folk and rock – and eventually joined a women's acapella group, Maiden Heaven. That led to years of performing with her husband, and often with their musical partner Linda Grenville, in folky bands such as Shoofly, Ruby Beach, the Punchbuggies and Lonesome Town. She also had fun playing accordion and singing on the gothic folk-punk songs of local legend Roy Peak. Possessed with a clear, gentle voice that moved hearts, she sang both melodies and harmonies, and was often asked to add vocals to the recordings made by local musicians. And twice each year, she camped out at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park for the Springfest and MagnoliaFest music events, where she worked at the artist check-in table, but also found time to sing around campfires and work her way down close to the stages to see her favorite acts.
Robin is survived by her husband of more than 36 years, Matthew, and their children Emily (Todd) Miner of Jacksonville; Ethan (Marta Marello) Soergel of Miami; and Nathaniel Soergel of Seattle. She took great delight in the high spirits of her grandson, Grayson Miner, who told her he loved her more than "a million tons of mommas." More, even, than "a suitcase of Play-Doh."
Robin found comfort in her parents, Dr. Bill and Karolee Bush of Sacramento, and a large, sprawling family that included siblings Lisa Finn of Alameda, Calif.; Rick Lumley of Sacramento; Michael Bush of Hampton Falls, N.H.; Susan Taylor-Bush of Rochester, N.Y.; Charles Harris Yr. of Woodland Hills, Colo.; and Patrick Harris of Brattleboro, Vt. She still missed her late mother and stepfather, Phylis and Charles Harris of Watertown, Mass.
A musical celebration of Robin's life is scheduled for Feb. 23 in Atlantic Beach.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020