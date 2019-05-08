Services Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service 6615 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville , FL 32211 (904) 323-4299 Resources More Obituaries for Rodney Connelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rodney Earl Connelly

Rodney Earl Connelly was born in New London, Connecticut on July 11, 1947, and he passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by his family. Rod fought admirably in a long 40-month battle against ALS. He was 71 years of age.

Rod was raised in Ledyard, Connecticut where he graduated high school in 1965 from Norwich Free Academy. After high school, he proudly volunteered for the U.S. Army and after his tour was honorably discharged for his exceptional service to our country.

In 1968, Rod married the love of his life, Linda Jean Graham. They had a son (Glenn) in 1969 and embarked on what would become an amazing marriage that represented the true meaning of love, commitment, and loyalty. They kept their vows, "In sickness and in health" till the day that they part, to the very end.

Rod began his career at Electric Boat Corporation in Groton, Connecticut working on nuclear submarines. He was then recruited and offered an opportunity to advance his career in Jacksonville, Florida, where he moved his family in 1978. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for CDI Marine Company for 25+ years where he worked to keep US NAVY nuclear ships battle ready. He traveled the world on multiple assignments to ensure the equipment he was responsible for was always mission ready. Rod was respected by many as a leader. He was dependable, had an amazing work ethic and never missed an assignment in 25 years.

Rod was extremely active in his community. Along with his wife Linda, Rod was a foster parent to numerous children positively impacting each of them for a lifetime. Rod also dedicated his life to the betterment of city parks and the youth that played at them. Rod helped pioneer the Arlington Soccer Program in 1978 at Lake Lucina, paving the way for thousands of future players over the next 40 years. In those years, he volunteered as a baseball and soccer coach in the Arlington Community with the intention to instill respect, accountability, and confidence in every child he taught. He was a hero in so many ways to so many people.

Rod was a selfless human who truly lived the Golden Rule. He loved God, his country, his family, the game of golf, the Jacksonville Jaguars and his beloved NY Yankees. His grandchildren were his heart and they will carry on his legacy.

He was preceded in death by his father; Wilfred, his mother; Elizabeth and his Sister; Barbara Lurch. In addition to his wife Linda, he also leaves behind his son Glenn (Stephanie) and his two amazing grandchildren that he loved and was extremely proud of, Savannah & Cooper. He also loved and leaves behind his brother; James (Sally); his sister; Joyce Connelly McCall, several inlaws, nieces, nephews and cousins that he also loved very much. He loved his beautiful caregivers: Christiana Olayiwola, Nina Protonotarious, Deanna Picarelli, Rob Russakoff, all his VA nurses, Fire Rescue Station 29, and the wonderful staff at the Mayo Clinic who made him comfortable and always feel special. We will be forever grateful to you all for your amazing dedication to Rod.

Homecoming Services for Rodney Earl Connelly will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on July 12th, 2019 at 2:30 PM. (4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218)

In lieu of flowers, Rod would request that you take a loved one to lunch and just enjoy that time together.

