Rodney M. Rudd, Sr., 78, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 following complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Rodney was born on October 12, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL and grew up in Panama Park area. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1959, he joined the Army and proudly served his country for 6 years. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was an avid hunter, collector of antique cars and guns. Preceding him in death are his parents, Paul Henry Rudd and Minnie Barronton Rudd and his son, Rodney Rudd, Jr. Surviving family include his loving wife, Joan K. Rudd; step-mother whom he called "Mom", Freeda Rudd; 4 children: Clarke (Kelly) Rudd, Ryder (Sharon) Rudd, Amelia (Michael) Hernandez and Robin Thayer and 10 grandchildren: Kirk, Camden, Alyssa, Savannah, Tyler, Caden, Anna, Alex, Abby and Ashlynne. His family will honor his wish for cremation and there will be a private celebration of life at a later time.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019