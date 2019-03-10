HILL

Rodney W. Hill was born November 1, 1952. He passed away on February 19th, 2019, 6:15pm surrounded by his fiancée, Cindy, and children. Rod was born to Noel and Thelma Hill and graduated from Furman University in 1979. He fell in love with Cindy Chism in 2012 and built a beautiful life of adventure and love with her. He was a senior consultant at Mind Technology Systems Inc., delving into new realms of problem solving as was his talent. He spent twelve years at JEA as their Master Black Belt, training and cultivating new programs for process improvement. Rod was also a lifetime member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. He was a man who believed in hard work and helping anyone in need. Rod loved to make people laugh and was a gifted story teller. His stories could fill an amphitheater and keep the audience enthralled for hours. Rod had the ability to make each person he spoke to feel like the most important person in the world. He is survived by his love, Cindy, as well as his two children Alex and Devin.

If Rod made you smile and you would like to pay your respects, join his family at 14286 Beach Blvd., Suite 41. Jacksonville, Florida at 1:00 pm on March 16th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Rod's name to the Salzbacher Homeless Shelter. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary