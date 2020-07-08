Rog Turner

TURNER
Rog Am Turner went to join her beloved husband Billy Eugene Turner on July 1st. She is finally at peace and in his arms after a lengthy battle with cancer. She leaves behind their 4 children Stanley, Audrey, Eddie, and Kimberly. In addition to 4 beautiful grandchildren and a menagerie of pets that she loved endlessly. Rog was a force to be reckoned with and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl. 32211 (904)744-8422.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com