Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Roger Giovannini


1945 - 2020
Roger Giovannini Obituary
Giovannini
Roger D. Giovannini, 74, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born March 2, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his son, Martin. He is survived by his sister, Marlette; wife, Lara; daughters, Runa, Maree, Sigrun, and Julia; son, Runar; and several grand and great grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. Services to be held on January 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
