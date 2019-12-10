|
Denmark
Jacksonville native Roger L. Denmark (Catfish) 65, born July 15, 1954, deceased November 18, 2019.
Roger enjoyed fishing, family, friends, and music. "I'm as free as a bird now, And this bird you cannot change". Survived by his son's Roger Lamar Jr., Robert and daughter Tracy Waites along with 9 grandchildren. Sibling's Lynn, Phil, Bruce, and Shane.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Jane, and parents Jackson and Thelma Denmark, A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14th at the home of Chris Denmark (904) 229-4807.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019