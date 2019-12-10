Home

Roger L. Denmark


1954 - 2019
Roger L. Denmark Obituary
Denmark
Jacksonville native Roger L. Denmark (Catfish) 65, born July 15, 1954, deceased November 18, 2019.
Roger enjoyed fishing, family, friends, and music. "I'm as free as a bird now, And this bird you cannot change". Survived by his son's Roger Lamar Jr., Robert and daughter Tracy Waites along with 9 grandchildren. Sibling's Lynn, Phil, Bruce, and Shane.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Jane, and parents Jackson and Thelma Denmark, A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14th at the home of Chris Denmark (904) 229-4807.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
