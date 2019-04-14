Home

Roger Leslie King, native of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully in his home in Wake Forest, NC on April 10, 2019, after a seven-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Karen; his two daughters, Tessa Baker and Molly King; his son-in-law Nathan Baker; and his granddaughter Chyella Baker; as well as his brother Randall King, his sister Betty Marie ("Ree") Westfahl, and his brother-in-law Butch Westfahl, and their children and grandchildren.
Roger and Karen's marriage was a testimony to God's faithfulness. Their life together, including Roger's final struggle with Alzheimer's, was a daily demonstration of the love and forgiveness only possible through Jesus Christ.
The family will welcome friends to a memorial service on Tuesday, April 16th at 1pm, at First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, FL. We look forward to celebrating Roger's life together.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019
