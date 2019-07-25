|
|
THOMAS
Roger Lynn Thomas, 52, of Jacksonville Beach passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.
Roger was born in Harriman, TN and had lived in Jacksonville Beach most of his life. He was a 1985 graduate of Fletcher High School and had worked as a painter in the construction industry. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, attending concerts, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents, J.B. and Pat Thomas; a brother, Mitch Thomas (Robin); a sister, Jamie Thomas; a nephew, Justin Thomas; and two nieces, Tiffani, and Jaylin Thomas.
A celebration of Roger's life will be at a later date.
Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019