Home

POWERED BY

Services
Masters Funeral Home
3015 Crill Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177-5398
(386) 325-4564
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lynn Thomas

Add a Memory
Roger Lynn Thomas Obituary
THOMAS
Roger Lynn Thomas, 52, of Jacksonville Beach passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.
Roger was born in Harriman, TN and had lived in Jacksonville Beach most of his life. He was a 1985 graduate of Fletcher High School and had worked as a painter in the construction industry. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, attending concerts, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents, J.B. and Pat Thomas; a brother, Mitch Thomas (Robin); a sister, Jamie Thomas; a nephew, Justin Thomas; and two nieces, Tiffani, and Jaylin Thomas.
A celebration of Roger's life will be at a later date.
Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now