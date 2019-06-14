McHenry

Mr. Roger Allen McHenry, age 78, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 10th, 2019. Roger was born in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph E. and June [Berkshire] McHenry and had lived here in Jacksonville for the past 42 years. After graduation in 1958, he served as a military police officer in the Army National Guard Reserves. He started his first job with Ohio Ferro Alloy, worked with Anchor Hocking Glass before earning his certificate as a Journeyman Mold Maker. Roger married the love of his life, Harriette Leora Mason in 1964. He went to work for the Zanesville Ohio Mold Company. In 1972 they moved to Warner Robbins, Georgia, where he worked for a bottling company in nearby Perry, Georgia. In 1977, the couple moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he worked with Anheuser-Busch until his retirement in 2005.

Roger was an avid sportsman and belonged to the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting and built his own muzzle loading shotgun, which he used in his travels around Ohio and West Virginia to participate in muzzleloading events. Roger also joined the YMCA and became a certified scuba diver and started diving in and around Ohio and West Virginia in old strip mines. Roger and Harriette began taking trips to the Florida Keys and the Caribbean Islands for diving trips. He was a marathon runner and competed in several, he even qualified at the Washington D.C. one for the Boston Marathon. Next, the couple started traveling with tour groups, going to Europe to visit most of the European countries, other places such as Istanbul, Turkey, and Morocco. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Joan Elaine McHenry Dutro.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Harriette L. McHenry; nieces, April Cruce (Jeff) Hoover, AL and Rayne Dasaro (Joe) of Huntsville, AL; nephew, Sean Dutro (Bethany) of Madison, AL; 8 great nieces & nephews; 5 great-great nieces & nephews; cousins, William Muse (Jane) and Daniel Muse both of Millersburg, OH.

Roger's final resting place will be in Duncan Falls, Ohio.

CEDAR BAY FUNERAL HOME, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Online at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019