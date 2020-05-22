Roger Szuch
Roger Szuch, LCSW, LMFT, died peacefully Sunday May 17, 2020 in Wilmington NC. Roger was born in Chicago, IL and attained a master's degree from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration before moving to Jacksonville, FL to work at Daniel Memorial and later go into private practice. He spent 40 years as a Family and Marriage Therapist. He served on the Florida 491 Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling (CSW, MFT and MHC) from 1992 until 1997 and chaired the Marriage and Family Therapy Probable Cause Panel. Additionally, he worked tirelessly to teach continuing education to social workers across the state of Florida. He served his community as an expert in juvenile institutional corrections, teen gangs, residential treatment of emotionally troubled adolescents, parenting issues and treatment of difficult families.
Roger retired to Wilmington, NC in 2016 where he enjoyed living closer to his two grandchildren.
In addition to his career and community contributions, Roger loved the beach, jazz, country and western dancing (remember the Crazy Horse) and playing his musical instruments, especially the accordion.
He will be missed by the many people he helped over his lifetime.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Todd and Mark, daughter-in-law Catherine, two grandchildren Hannah and Dylan, and former daughter-in-law Tanya and family.
In lieu of flowers for the family, please make donations to danielkids.org where local abused, abandoned and neglected children as well as at-risk families are helped every day.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
May 22, 2020
Roger was key in my training as a clinical supervisor beginning almost 20 years ago at Daniel Kids. His guidance and support was amazing and I continue to use these skills to benefit the agency. I was happy he was able to enjoy retirement time with his family. My condolences for your loss.
Carmella Prescott
Coworker
May 22, 2020
We were so sad to get this news about Roger, he was a very close friend of Daniel Kids and will be missed. I had the privilege of working with him on a high profile case years ago and subsequently assisted Roger with hosting some of his trainings that were so beneficial to the staff at Daniel Kids and community as a whole. I also wanted to thank the family for the kind and generous gesture of naming Daniel Kids as a beneficiary for donations in lieu of flowers, we are grateful. If there is anything at all that we can do for the family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly. Be safe and well.
Doug Standard
Coworker
