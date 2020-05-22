We were so sad to get this news about Roger, he was a very close friend of Daniel Kids and will be missed. I had the privilege of working with him on a high profile case years ago and subsequently assisted Roger with hosting some of his trainings that were so beneficial to the staff at Daniel Kids and community as a whole. I also wanted to thank the family for the kind and generous gesture of naming Daniel Kids as a beneficiary for donations in lieu of flowers, we are grateful. If there is anything at all that we can do for the family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly. Be safe and well.

Doug Standard

Coworker