MEEKS
Family and friends will Celebrate the Life of Mr. Roland Lamar Meeks on 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 Rev S L Badger Jr Creek E, Jacksonville, FL. Roland passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 68, at Riverside University Health System Hospital in Moreno Valley, California. Roland married his best friend of 36 years, Myra De Witty, in 2005. Both retired from Amtrak, lived in Perris, CA. Roland was the son of Mrs. Florestine L. Meeks, and the late Spencer W. Meeks, Sr. Roland enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. Roland was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He will be missed, but not forgotten, forever with us in our hearts.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 17 to May 20, 2019