|
|
Maas
Rolanda Jean Maas, age 70, passed away on April 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Howard I. Maas, Jr.; 4 daughters; and 10 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00pm at VFW Post 7909. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019