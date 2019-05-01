Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolanda Maas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolanda Maas

Obituary Condolences

Rolanda Maas Obituary
Maas
Rolanda Jean Maas, age 70, passed away on April 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Howard I. Maas, Jr.; 4 daughters; and 10 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00pm at VFW Post 7909. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now