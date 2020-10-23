Arnold
Rolland "Chops" Lee Arnold | January 14, 1944 – October 20, 2020
Rolland Lee Arnold, 76, passed away on October 20, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Orange Park. He was known for his sense of humor, love of family, and faith in Jesus Christ. Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife of 55+ years, Jane Estaver Arnold; his children daughter, Vikki (William) Mioduszewski and son, Lawrence (Tammy) Arnold; his grandson, Samuel Mioduszewski; his brother, Jack (Jenny) Arnold; a number of loving nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Vivian Rolland Arnold; his mother, Maxine Arnold; and his sister, Janet Abell.
Mr. Arnold was born in Flint, Michigan on January 14, 1944. He was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Morris High School, where he played guard and linebacker for the Panthers football team. He joined the U.S. Navy on October 30, 1962, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer on October 31, 1982. He later worked for U.S. Civil Service, retiring in 2006. He served as a deacon and usher at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for a number of years.
The family will gather for a visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Rd., Middleburg, Florida 32068. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., and offered virtually on livestream at https://youtu.be/WgSrP4Tv_b4
or https://youtu.be/qJ3njwKTtOg
. The funeral service will be followed by a small graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center's Lung Cancer Screening Program as an expression of sympathy, in memory of Rolland Arnold, at endcancerjax.com/donation
or by mail: Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center c/o Baptist Health Foundation, 841 Prudential Drive, Suite 1300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32207, 904.202.2919.
