Braasch
Ronald Stephan Braasch, 64, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, in St. Johns, FL. He was born on September 11, 1955, in Jacksonville, FL to Shirley & Harold Braasch. Ronnie graduated from Wolfson High school. He wrestled all 4 years and went on to compete in the state championship. From high school, he went on to open his own motorcycle shop in Mandarin where he really developed a passion as a mechanic. He then went on to work for Toyota for 17 years. He loved his family and friends dearly, especially being on the river/dock and late night shrimping. He also loved hunting and fishing.
He is predeceased by his Mother, Shirley A Braasch. He is survived by his Father, Harold Braasch; Sisters, Debbie Howard (Billy) & Sheri McGowan (Kenny); & Brother, Hal Braasch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020