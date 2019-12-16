Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Davis

Add a Memory
Ronald Davis Obituary
DAVIS
Ronald Davis, 67, owner of Butterfly Gardens for 28 years, passed away on 12/13. He was also known as the "Butterfly Man" by the children and school teachers he worked with to install butterfly gardens at their schools.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Nikki and step-son Joseph Lehman. There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida or to a Wildlife .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -