DAVIS
Ronald Davis, 67, owner of Butterfly Gardens for 28 years, passed away on 12/13. He was also known as the "Butterfly Man" by the children and school teachers he worked with to install butterfly gardens at their schools.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Nikki and step-son Joseph Lehman. There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida or to a Wildlife .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019