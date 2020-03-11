|
Mr. Ronald Harrison died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mr. Harrison will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, March 13th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
