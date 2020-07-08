Heavener
Ronald (Ronnie) Heavener went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3rd, 2020. Ronnie was born on September 8, 1948, in Indianapolis, IN, and moved to Jacksonville, FL at the age of 6. He attended Thomas Jefferson and graduated from Paxon High School. Ronnie joined the Coast Guard soon after graduation. Many of the stories he would share with his loved ones are from his time in the Coast Guard. Ronnie enjoyed playing golf when he could, always loved to cook, was an avid sports fan (GO Noles!!!), and repeating jokes he had heard. But his real passion was music. We all had to play the 'guess who sings this song in 3 seconds' at one time. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Heavener and Frances Underwood. After 33 years loving together, he is survived by his wife, Edith Heavener as well as his three children, Jimmy Hendricks (Kathy), Tracy Head (Bobby), and Shane Hendricks (Casey), two brothers, Larry Heavener (Cookie) and Terry Heavener, a sister Kathy Mathews-Glen (Steve) and stepmother Janice Heavener. Ronnie was the proud Papa of 6 grandchildren who he loved with his whole heart, Laken Head, Kayla Head, Kody Hendricks, Gracie Hendricks, Gauge Hendricks, and Raelynn Hendricks. Ronnie's family extended to many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His family would like to invite you to a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the Old Plank Road Baptist Church at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the United States Department of Veterans.
