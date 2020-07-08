1/
Ronald "Ronnie" Heavener
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heavener
Ronald (Ronnie) Heavener went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3rd, 2020. Ronnie was born on September 8, 1948, in Indianapolis, IN, and moved to Jacksonville, FL at the age of 6. He attended Thomas Jefferson and graduated from Paxon High School. Ronnie joined the Coast Guard soon after graduation. Many of the stories he would share with his loved ones are from his time in the Coast Guard. Ronnie enjoyed playing golf when he could, always loved to cook, was an avid sports fan (GO Noles!!!), and repeating jokes he had heard. But his real passion was music. We all had to play the 'guess who sings this song in 3 seconds' at one time. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Heavener and Frances Underwood. After 33 years loving together, he is survived by his wife, Edith Heavener as well as his three children, Jimmy Hendricks (Kathy), Tracy Head (Bobby), and Shane Hendricks (Casey), two brothers, Larry Heavener (Cookie) and Terry Heavener, a sister Kathy Mathews-Glen (Steve) and stepmother Janice Heavener. Ronnie was the proud Papa of 6 grandchildren who he loved with his whole heart, Laken Head, Kayla Head, Kody Hendricks, Gracie Hendricks, Gauge Hendricks, and Raelynn Hendricks. Ronnie's family extended to many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His family would like to invite you to a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the Old Plank Road Baptist Church at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the United States Department of Veterans.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Old Plank Road Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved