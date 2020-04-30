Kurth
Rear Admiral Ronald J. Kurth, USN (Ret)
Admiral Ron Kurth passed away at home in Atlantic Beach, Florida on April 10th, 2020, following a long illness. He was a distinguished graduate of the Naval Academy, with subsequent Master's and Doctoral degrees from Harvard University in Political Science and Soviet Studies. While he was a Naval Aviator with extensive experience in Maritime Patrol Air Operations, including hurricane hunting, he also served aboard USS America (CVA-66) in the Mediterranean Sea, and off the coast of North Vietnam during periods of crises; and was a special assistant to the Commander of the US Sixth Fleet. He commanded the Naval Air Station in Millington, TN.
Admiral Kurth served several tours on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations and Assistant Secretary of Defense as an expert in European and Soviet Union affairs. In 1975, he was assigned as Naval Attaché to Moscow, where he has multiple interactions with the Admiral of the Soviet Union Navy, Sergey Gorshkov. In 1985, as a Flag Officer, he returned to Moscow as the Defense Attaché. His last duty assignment was as the 45th President of the Naval War College, In Newport RI, where he succeeded in having the college accredited to award Master's degrees.
Following USN retirement, Admiral Kurth served as President of Murray State University (KY), as the Dean of Academic Affairs at the Air war College (AL), and as President of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (WI). In 2009 he and his wife Charlene, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in December, moved to the Fleet landing retirement community in Atlantic Beach, where he was a member of the Residents Council, and continued to teach at the University of North Florida. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene, sons, Steven (Lois), John (Linda), Douglas (Corinne); and a daughter Audrey Cronin (Patrick). Interment will be in the Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of National Cremation Society Jacksonville, FL 1-904-3466-3331
Arrangements are under the care of National Cremation Society Jacksonville, FL 1-904-3466-3331
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.