Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kostoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Kostoff

Obituary Condolences

Ronald L. Kostoff Obituary
KOSTOFF
Ronald L. Kostoff, 86, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL. Graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1952. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, league bowling, and loved the Lord with all his heart. Employed with Western Electric for 35 years and retired from AT&T.
Predeceased by his parents, daughter Donna Kostoff, granddaughter Elisabeth, stepson Walt and previous wife Shirley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sandy Kostoff, daughter Cheryl Lannen, son Ronald Kostoff II (Laura), step daughter Kelli Broadfoot (Albert), step son Kenny Crawford (Cindy), step son Ben Head, (5) grandsons: Bryce, Brock, Mason, Caleb, Ron III, (1) granddaughter: Emily, (4) step grandsons, (3) great grandchildren, (7) step great grandchildren, and his lifelong friends including best friend Bill Crawford, all whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12pm until time of service at 1 pm. Services will be held at Hogan Baptist Church 8045 Hogan Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Interment to follow in Jacksonville at Evergreen Cemetery.

Please sign the Guestbook @ jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now