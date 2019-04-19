|
|
KOSTOFF
Ronald L. Kostoff, 86, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL. Graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1952. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, league bowling, and loved the Lord with all his heart. Employed with Western Electric for 35 years and retired from AT&T.
Predeceased by his parents, daughter Donna Kostoff, granddaughter Elisabeth, stepson Walt and previous wife Shirley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sandy Kostoff, daughter Cheryl Lannen, son Ronald Kostoff II (Laura), step daughter Kelli Broadfoot (Albert), step son Kenny Crawford (Cindy), step son Ben Head, (5) grandsons: Bryce, Brock, Mason, Caleb, Ron III, (1) granddaughter: Emily, (4) step grandsons, (3) great grandchildren, (7) step great grandchildren, and his lifelong friends including best friend Bill Crawford, all whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12pm until time of service at 1 pm. Services will be held at Hogan Baptist Church 8045 Hogan Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Interment to follow in Jacksonville at Evergreen Cemetery.
Please sign the Guestbook @ jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 19, 2019