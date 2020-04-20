Home

Ronald Lemieux


1948 - 2020
Ronald Lemieux Obituary
Lemieux
Ronald Clyde Lemieux, born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 6, 1948 passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the age of 71. He is preceded in death by his father Roch Alfred Lemieux and his mother Thelma Louise Wade. He is survived by his 3 children, Ronald Darren Lemieux, Renee Lemieux Smith (David), Veronica Lemieux Johnson (Cliff), his brother Rocky Lemieux (Sharon) and one niece and one nephew. Ronnie was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He is greatly missed by his family. Final arrangements entrusted to Patterson Creamation and Funeral Service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
